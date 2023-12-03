Smog engulfs Capital, 18 flights diverted

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 2

As many as 18 flights were diverted to different routes as thick smog engulfed the national capital. An airport official wrote on X, “The flights were diverted to Jaipur, Amritsar, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Chandigarh. The diversions happened between 7.30 am and 10.30 am.”

Besides, its air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category with an air quality index (AQI) of 353.

Other NCR cities also recorded ‘poor’ and very poor’ air quality with the AQI of Greater Noida at 324, Noida at 322, Faridabad at 272, Meerut at 295 and Gurugram at 258.

The air quality index in the range of 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature was recorded at 24.7°C, recording a dip of one degree, while the minimum temperature stabilised at 12.3°C, up by three degrees.

