Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Chandigarh, November 6
As Delhi continues to grapple with smog and air pollution in the ‘severe plus’ category on the Air Quality Index (AQI), a rather unexpected phenomenon has emerged – Delhiites jogging in the midst of haze at around 7 am, and the internet is having a field day making light of their fitness endeavours.
The current AQI in the city reached an alarming 470 on Monday morning, about 20 times higher than the World Health Organisation’s recommended limit.
Social media platforms are abuzz with a wave of humorous posts, poking fun at the joggers’ determination to exercise in the adverse conditions.
Watch the video:
#WATCH | Air quality across Delhi continues to be in the 'Severe' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023
(Visuals from Kartavya Path, shot at 6:52 am today) pic.twitter.com/7ZKlaQa7UM
Following the release of the above video by ANI, the internet’s collective sense of humour has given rise to the following comments.
As the smoggy morning joggers continue to receive humour from the internet, Delhi remains under a cloud of concern regarding air quality. Delhiites have called for greater government initiatives to combat air pollution, recognising that these joggers are not merely running for fun but also advocating good health.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Odd-even rule back in Delhi from November 13-20 to combat air pollution
The scheme permits cars to operate on alternate days based o...
Punjab govt versus governor: Governors must act even before matter reaches court, says Supreme Court
'There is a little bit of soul searching to be done by both ...
Punjab cabinet okays Chief Minister’s Pilgrimage Scheme
Under this people of Punjab will be facilitated to travel to...
Mahua Moitra case: Meeting of Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee postponed to November 9
No reason has been officially cited for rescheduling the mee...
Cop probing Elvish Yadav's role in snake venom case shunted, matter transferred to another police station
investigating officer Sandeep Chaudhary was the in-charge of...