Snag in train hits Metro services

New Delhi, January 8
Services on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line were affected on Sunday due to a technical failure reported from a train heading towards Noida from Patel Nagar, DMRC officials said.
“Train services on the Blue Line were regulated from 2.05 pm to 3.15 pm due to a technical snag in a train as it moved from Patel Nagar station towards Noida,” they said.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said efforts were made to troubleshoot the technical issue at the Patel Nagar station and then again at the Karol Bagh station, which resulted into bunching of trains on the nearby section during this period.
“As troubleshooting was taking time, the affected train was finally withdrawn from service in order to avoid delays. Thereafter, regular movement of trains was available on the entire Blue Line from 3.15 pm onwards,” the officials said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...