Snake venom: Police briefly stop YouTuber

Noida/Kota, November 4
YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who was booked for allegedly providing snake venom for recreational purposes at parties in Delhi-NCR, was stopped by the police for interrogation in Rajasthan’s Kota on Saturday evening, a police officer said. However, he was later allowed to go.
SHO of Suket police station in Kota Vishnu Singh said a car was stopped and one of the passengers identified himself as Elvish Yadav. The Noida Police was contacted. The SHO said the officials confirmed that the case was being probed and he was not wanted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Didn’t even spare Mahadev: PM attacks Baghel over betting app
Congress says BJP staring at loss in elections, ‘using’ ED t...
AQI still 'severe', Delhi urges Centre to call emergency meeting
Allow only CNG, EVs in NCR, says Minister
Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM's orders
Can’t be a mute spectator to such heinous incidents, says Ma...