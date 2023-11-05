Snake venom: Police briefly stop YouTuber

PTI

Noida/Kota, November 4

YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who was booked for allegedly providing snake venom for recreational purposes at parties in Delhi-NCR, was stopped by the police for interrogation in Rajasthan’s Kota on Saturday evening, a police officer said. However, he was later allowed to go.

SHO of Suket police station in Kota Vishnu Singh said a car was stopped and one of the passengers identified himself as Elvish Yadav. The Noida Police was contacted. The SHO said the officials confirmed that the case was being probed and he was not wanted.

