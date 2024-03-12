Snarl-ups at peak hours add to commuters’ woes

Heavy traffic jams at peak hours in various parts of Faridabad city are taking a toll on commuters. The average speed of vehicles often comes down to less than 10 km per hour at various intersections. The ongoing Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project and lack of alternative routes have hit traffic movement on the main dividing road between Sector 12 and 15, and Sector 13 and 14, connecting the NH with Greater Faridabad. The authorities need to either widen this road or construct an elevated road to solve the problem.

Ajay Bahl, Faridabad

Illegal water connections

The initiative of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram to start the process of regularising around 50,000 illegal water connections in the city in unauthorised colonies is appreciable. However, one needs to question why such a situation is allowed to arise in the first place. The owner must get water connections approved at the outset before taking possession of plots. Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Water leakage a cause for concern at Sewa Nagar

From the main thoroughfares to narrow lanes, water leaks have become rampant across Sewa Nagar. Besides leading to the wastage of water, these leaks cause inconvenience to residents. Slippery roads also increase the risk of accidents, especially during the monsoon season. Despite repeated complaints to the local authorities, the problem has not been resolved.

Rajni, Sewa Nagar

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad #Mumbai