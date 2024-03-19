 Snatchers pick wrong target, held while mugging policeman : The Tribune India

  Delhi
  Snatchers pick wrong target, held while mugging policeman

Snatchers pick wrong target, held while mugging policeman

Snatchers pick wrong target, held while mugging policeman


Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 18

In a plot twist worthy of a Bollywood action flick, two snatchers picked the wrong target when they set their sights on an encounter specialist, Vinod Badola, from the Delhi Police’s special cell.

Armed with nothing but a pistol and misguided bravado, they attempted to snatch Badola’s prized gold chain while he was leisurely jogging in Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri.

Little did they know, they had inadvertently stumbled upon a real-life action hero. Ignoring their threats and armed only with his mastery of Krav Maga, Bhadola decided to turn the tables on these thieves and chased them.

In the scuffle that ensued, he managed to disarm one of the snatchers after an exchange of blows.

Although one of the accused managed to escape, Bhadola swiftly alerted the police via the emergency number 112. Together with the police, Badola continued the pursuit and eventually located the second snatcher, who was attempting to blend into the crowd near a fountain.

The arrested snatchers, identified as Gaurav and Pawan Dev, have been charged under Sections related to robbery with intent to cause death. Meanwhile, the police have intensified patrolling in the area following the incident.

Badola, renowned for his role in various high-profile missions, including the encounter of gangster Neetu Dabodia in October 2013 in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, has been recognised for his exceptional service. He was also instrumental in counter-terrorism operations and earned the Union Home Minister’s Special Operations Medal.

Badola, along with his team, led a breakthrough in busting a Taliban-backed group smuggling narcotics into India. Investigations revealed that they travelled overland from Afghanistan, passing through Iran before reaching ports in western India. Badola and his team successfully seized 330 kg of heroin valued at Rs 1,320 crore.

Jogger turns out to be encounter specialist

The snatchers targeted an encounter specialist, Vinod Badola, of the Delhi Police’s special cell when he was jogging at Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri. They snatched his chain and tried to escape from the park. However, Badola, who is also skilled in martial arts form Krav Maga, chased the two and got them arrested.

