Softening hard-knock life with touch-up in Tihar

PTI

New Delhi, June 11

It’s not all dun and drab inside the Tihar Central Jail where women inmates are running a beauty parlour to give their jail-mates a fragrant, spruced up alter-life, and sometimes dressing professional models with clothes stitched by them.

These inmates lodged in Central Jail No. 6 in Tihar are making great strides towards a normal life, undertaking new enterprises, such as making pickle, designing, weaving and enrolling in a beauty course. The training aims to give the inmates a chance to embark on a life of dignity and independence once they are out of prison.

According to jail officials, the inmates – undertrials and convicts – are being trained by an academy to design fashionable clothes with certificates on completion of their course. Models from across the world recently came to meet these women and walked the ramp wearing clothes stitched by them at a fashion show held inside the jail.

A murder case undertrial said she was taught all kinds of stitching and embroidery by trainers from Pearl academy. She hopes to put her newly honed skills to earn a living once she’s out of jail. Around 100 female inmates are being trained at the handloom unit of Tihar Jail.