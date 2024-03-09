Software for train operators

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Delhi Metro on Friday launched an indigenous crew management system (CMS) software for its 1,200 train operators and other related activities that will eliminate the need for manual updates and save five lakh paper pages annually. Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, launched the new software at Yamuna Bank Metro station in the presence of senior officers. PTI

Viksit Bharat workshop

New Delhi: The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) and Lalit Kala Akademi will together hold the ‘Viksit Bharat Ambassador Artist Workshop’ at Purana Quila on Sunday. The event aims to bring together artists, including professionals and fine arts students, to create diverse artworks aligned with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’. Sanjeev Kishor Goutam, NGMA’s Director-General, said the day-long workshop would provide participants with the freedom to explore various mediums, including sketching, acrylic painting, photography and more. The initiative seeks to foster creativity and artistic expression among attendees.

