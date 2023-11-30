Sonia Gandhi releases book on Mallikarjun Kharge’s political journey

New Delhi, November 29
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday launched a book on Mallikarjun Kharge’s political journey, saying he had always placed party above his personal interest.
Kharge said he would like to thank all those who had written about him in the book. “I am deeply touched. What I have been able to contribute to the people of my constituency, my state, and my country is because of the faith reposed in me by the voters and the party leaders. When I was chosen to contest the MLA elections by the Congress, I was only 29 years old,” Kharge said. “Kharge has always placed party above his personal interest and is the best suited to lead the Congress,” Sonia said.
