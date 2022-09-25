South Delhi club brawl: Woman alleges bouncers thrashed her, ‘tore off’ her clothes

New Delhi, September 25

The bouncers of a club in south Delhi allegedly thrashed a woman and tore off her clothes, the police said on Sunday.

The woman's friends were also beaten up in the brawl.

However, the club owner denied all charges, accusing the Delhi Police personnel of mental and physical harassment apart from being falsely implicated in the case for not paying 'extortion' money.

According to the police, the incident took place on the intervening night of September 17-18.

"A PCR call was received at KM Pur police station regarding an incident of misbehaviour and tearing off the clothes of a woman at 'Da Code' club in South Extension after which the police reached the spot and met the caller," Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandan Chowdhary said.

According to the DCP, when the police reached the spot, they found the woman caller's clothes messed up and disordered. She told the police that her clothes were torn by two bouncers and the club manager.

"She further said that they misbehaved with her and hit her, adding that they had also touched her inappropriately," the DCP said.

After taking the woman to AIIMS Trauma Centre, the police, accordingly, registered an FIR under Sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 354-A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 354-B (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and began a probe.

The senior official said the complainant had come to the club along with her friends to party, but they had an argument over entry into the club and were subsequently thrashed by the bouncers.

The officer said the police were analysing the CCTV cameras of the club and other neighbouring showrooms.

Chowdhary said the complainant's statement was also recorded before the Magistrate concerned at Saket Court Complex.

However, club owner Surendra Singh Chowdhary said that at around 1 am, four boys and three girls, who were all drunk, misbehaved with the club's staff and when they were told to behave, the girls threatened to implicate false charges.

"They forcibly took Rs 1.5 lakh from the podium and then made a call to the police. When the police came, it was the same cop who had been threatening us with extortion and he yet again threatened us of severe consequences," the club owner wrote in his letter to the Special CP.

IANS

