Special screening of ‘Srikanth’ for PwDs

New Delhi, May 9

Working towards inclusivity and accessibility in the entertainment industry, the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) has partnered with PVR INOX, India’s largest cinema exhibitor, to co-host a special first show of a movie, ‘Srikanth’, on the first day of its release on Friday at 10 am.

This collaborative initiative, aligned with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s guidelines to promote inclusivity in Indian cinema, marks a significant breakthrough as ‘Srikanth’ emerges as the first Hindi film that features 70 actors with disabilities and is available in accessible formats for the visually and hearing impaired.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, who is playing the lead role of Srikanth Bolla, ‘Srikanth’ narrates the inspiring life story of the visually-impaired Indian industrialist and founder of Bollant Industries. The film serves as a powerful testament to the resilience and achievements of individuals with disabilities. It also adds the principles of inclusivity and accessibility.

Arman Ali, executive director, NCPEDP, appreciated the partnership with PVR INOX, stating, “Our collaboration for the exclusive screening of ‘Srikanth’ signifies a pivotal moment in our mission to promote equality for people with disabilities. We commend PVR INOX for its proactive efforts in enhancing accessibility in movie content and theatre infrastructure, fostering broader inclusivity.”

Gautam Dutta, CEO, revenue and operations, PVR INOX Ltd, highlighted the significance of the collaboration in creating inclusive cinematic experiences. “Hosting a special screening of ‘Srikanth’ is a significant milestone for us. We are committed to providing inclusive and accessible experiences to persons with disabilities and this partnership with the NCPEDP reflects our dedication to that goal,” he added.

People with disabilities can book tickets for the special screening for just Rs 99 through the PVR app and the INOX app. They can book tickets on the PVR and INOX websites.

