Speeding car rams into bus, six injured

Greater Noida: Six persons were injured when a car rammed into a bus near Zero Point in Greater Noida on Thursday. The car driver reportedly lost control of his speeding vehicle while trying to overtake the bus. The drivers were among the injured. All six were admitted to a hospital by the police. Additional DCP Rajeev Dixit said that the car driver had been identified as Raghav Gupta, a resident of Jaypee Greens. The accident caused a traffic jam on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway. IANS
