Speeding Porsche catches fire after hitting tree in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 11

A speeding Porsche 911 caught fire and was reduced to ashes after it hit a tree at Gurugram’s Golf Course at 4 am on Thursday.

Before ramming into the tree, the car bearing Chandigarh registration collided with a divider. The value of the vehicle is estimated to be around Rs 2 crore.

There were two occupants, reportedly drunk, inside the vehicle but were not injured, the police said.

A team of fire brigade also reached the spot to douse the flames. The car was coming from Sector-56 Road towards Sikanderpur. It first hit a divider at Sector 27 cut on the Golf Course Road before ramming into a tree. “We are looking for occupants of the car with the help of its registration number. Further investigation into the incident is underway,” the police said.

In a statement given to the police, a city-based businessman said the car was being driven by his son. He said a dog had came in front of the car and to save the animal the car went out of control and hit the tree.