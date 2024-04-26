Spiderman stunt goes wrong, two booked for various offences

New Delhi, April 26
Two youths, including a 19-year-old woman, wearing ‘Spiderman' costumes were booked for various offences while performing stunts on the road in Delhi, an official said on Friday.
The accused are identified as Aditya (20), and Anjali (19), both residents of Najafgarh.
According to police, a post went viral on social media in which a person without a helmet was riding a bike without a number plate, and was doing a stunt in a spiderman costume on Urban Extension Road-II (UER II) or NH-344M in the national capital.
“An enquiry into the matter is conducted and the riders have been booked for offences of driving without helmet, without mirror, without licence, dangerous driving and not display number plate etc,” said a senior police official.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha election 2024: Over 60 per cent polling recorded till 5 pm in 88 constituencies across 13 states
Voters in some villages of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, Rajastha...
Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother
The formal announcement is made by his mother Balwinder Kaur...
Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court
The court says the Delhi government is ‘interested in approp...
Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court
Facebook and Whatsapp have recently challenged the new rules...