Spurious medicines: One more lands in police net

New Delhi, March 13

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested another person in connection with the supply of spurious cancer medications in the Delhi NCR region.

Busting the manufacturing and supplying chain, the Crime Branch unit had arrested seven persons, including two employees of a reputed cancer hospital in Delhi, in the case on Tuesday.

In another significant move, the Delhi police unearthed the supply chain by apprehending accused Aditya Krishna (23).

The police said Krishna was a resident of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, and was arrested from his native place. He has now been brought to Delhi. He is a BTech graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University.

“He used to buy medicines from Niraj Chauhan and further supply the same in Pune and NCR,” they added.

The police further said that Krishna was also operating his own chemist shop in Muzaffarpur.

The mastermind behind this heinous scheme Viphil Jain (46) was arrested by the police. Under his direction, Suraj Shat (28), Neeraj Chauhan (38), Parvez (33), Komal Tiwari (39), Abhinay Kohli (30) and Tushar Chauhan (28) were instrumental in the production and distribution of these counterfeit drugs. They also have been arrested by the police.

The police had said that Jain’s modus operandi involved procuring empty vials and refilling these with a cheap anti-fungal drug, passing them off as expensive cancer medications.

The police had raided their location and found several filled and empty vials along with cash there.

