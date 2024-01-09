Standardisation of non-creamy layer, EWS certificates approved

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 8

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena on Monday approved the recommendations of a high-level committee to simplify and standardise the issuance of Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) and Economic Weaker Sections (EWS) certificates to beneficiaries for appointment of provisionally selected candidates.

The panel stated in its recommendations that having a standardised format of certificates as prescribed by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Union Government, would leave no scope for dispute and litigation at any stage of recruitment.

These certificates issued by the Revenue Department will now be in consonance with the prescribed format of the DoPT.

Officials said, “The need for streamlining the procedural aspect was felt because the revenue authorities were issuing such certificates in different formats, creating confusion for the user departments, delaying the recruitment process and leading to unwanted litigations.”

All issuing authorities under the Revenue Department, like SDMs, tehsildars, etc. will now have to issue certificates in the format prescribed by the Revenue Department and all user departments will have to accept such certificates, leaving no scope of variations in such certificates.

The committee was set up by the Chief Secretary under the Services Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

Further, the L-G concurred with the recommendation of the committee to ask the Director (Education) and Vice-Chairman, Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB), to explain about pending 415 and 13 dossiers, sent by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) for appointments, within a week, an official said.

The panel also recommended that the DSSSB should carry out a preliminary check regarding format and necessary details like date of issuance, issuing authority and validity of the certificates, in respect to shortlisted candidates before declaration of results, the official said.

