Star BJP campaigners hit ground for party’s 7

New Delhi, May 14

With the polling day in the national capital drawing nearer, the BJP has intensified its campaign. Party’s star campaigners have been actively seeking votes for their seven candidates in the Capital.

Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan campaigned in favour of North East Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday. He addressed a women’s conference at Nehru Park.

He underscored the BJP’s commitment to women’s empowerment, citing initiatives such as ‘Ladli Laxmi Scheme’ in MP. He said, “The Modi government has worked for the honour of the country’s women either through its schemes or its policies.”

The former MP CM urged the women of Delhi to support the BJP. He promised to implement women empowerment schemes, which are already implemented in the BJP-ruled states, if the party comes to power at the Centre and in Delhi.

MP CM Mohan Yadav and incumbent MP from West Delhi Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma participated in a roadshow in the Matiala Assembly constituency in support of BJP candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi.

The MP highlighted the developmental works done in West Delhi by Union Government. He said, “Today, the public support for the BJP across the country is evident due to the development schemes of PM Narendra Modi.” Yadav urged the people of West Delhi to elect Kamaljeet Sehrawat to the Lok Sabha for carry forward the region’s development agenda.

Sehrawat said, “Matiala and West Delhi are my home and in-laws’ place. As a daughter and daughter-in-law, I will remain committed to serving every resident of West Delhi.”

