 State BJP opens dedicated election office, vows to ensure PM's victory : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  State BJP opens dedicated election office, vows to ensure PM's victory

State BJP opens dedicated election office, vows to ensure PM’s victory

State BJP opens dedicated election office, vows to ensure PM’s victory

BJP leaders at a havan during the inauguration of the party’s election office on Friday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI



Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 29

The Delhi BJP has scaled up its preparations for the Lok Sabha elections as the party opened its dedicated election office here on Friday.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Lok Sabha election in charge Om Prakash Dhankar, co-incharge Alka Gurjar, state president Virendra Sachdeva and seven party Lok Sabha candidates for Delhi were present on the occasion.

Sachdeva set the tone for the upcoming electoral battle by reaffirming the party’s commitment to ensuring victory. Talking about the significance of the occasion, he said, “Today, the whole country has pledged to re-elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the third time and for it, our seven candidates are continuously working hard.”

Puri took a swipe at Kejriwal and said, “Arvind Kejriwal’s politics in Delhi is now limited for a short period of time.”

He further criticised the handling of Delhi’s issues by Kejriwal, accusing him of deflecting the blame onto Punjab.

Rallying party workers, Dhankar said, “Our goal is to achieve victory at every booth level.” He outlined a series of initiatives aimed at mobilising supporters and maximising the electoral success.

Highlighing the importance of engaging with all segments of Delhi’s diverse population, Alka Gurjar said, “We will reach out to all sections of Delhi — women, youth, farmers, and the poor.” She stressed the need for effectively communicating the government’s initiatives and policies to ensure widespread support.

The inauguration of the election office marks the beginning of an intense campaign as political parties gear up for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 25 in Delhi.

#BJP #Hardeep Puri #Lok Sabha


