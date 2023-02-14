Stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli, AAP MLA urges L-G

New Delhi, February 13
Amid the ongoing demolition drive in the Mehrauli area of the national capital by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti, on Monday, requested Delhi Lieutenant Governor to stop the demolition exercise and enforce the Delhi Government’s order for fresh demarcation of the disputed area.
The MLA, in his letter to the L-G, said, “You, being the head of the DDA, direct DDA to stop demolition further and to take remedial measures to compensate rightful occupiers for the already demolished structures.”
The MLA asked the L-G to issue directions to the authorities concerned to come up with a rehabilitation package for the people who were being displaced.
Notably, the land on which the demolition is being carried out is part of the Mehrauli Archaeological Park and the “existing unauthorised encroachment was acting as a hindrance” to the development of the park.
The Delhi Government on Saturday had asked the DDA to stop the demolition drive. Delhi’s Revenue Minister had ordered fresh demarcation orders of the said area in Mehrauli. However, the DDA, on Monday, continued the drive for the fourth consecutive day amid protests by the affected people of the area.
