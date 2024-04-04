Stray animals a traffic, safety hazard in Faridabad

Commuters and residents in Faridabad are facing inconvenience due to the menace of stray animals, which can be seen roaming on roads. Their presence, especially at night, can increase the risk of accidents. Several instances of stray cattle and dogs attacking residents have also come to the fore. In view of the safety of the residents — and that of the animals, too — the authorities should rehabilitate these animals. Ajay Saini, Faridabad

Waterlogging at Kamla Nagar Chowk

Residents of Kamla Nagar have raised concerns over waterlogging at Kamla Nagar Chowk on the main road. Foul odour emanates from the accumulated water, and further piling up of filth can lead to an outbreak of diseases. The authorities should promptly resolve the issue. Giri, Kamla Nagar (Delhi)

