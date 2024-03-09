Stray animals on Faridabad roads

The presence of stray animals, including cattle and dogs, on Faridabad roads is hampering the movement of vehicles. This also poses a threat to commuters, with the menace worsening over the years. The authorities need to implement a long-term strategy to tackle the problem. Narender Sirohi, Faridabad
Contaminated water supply
Residents of Uttam Nagar are grappling with the persistent problem of poor water quality. The situation is so bad that foul smell of sewage comes from the contaminated water. This can lead to potential health hazards among people. But despite numerous complaints, the authorities have not taken any remedial action. Subhash, Uttam Nagar
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
