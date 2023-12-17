Streetlights at bus stops non-functional

New Delhi, December 16
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal conducted a surprise inspection in East Delhi last night. She later issued a notice to the Delhi Government for allegedly non-functional streetlights.
Posting a video in this regard, the DCW chairperson wrote on X, “After receiving complaints, a surprise inspection was conducted at the Lalita Park bus stand and many other places last evening. During inspection, it was found that there was complete darkness near many bus stands, which is very unsafe for women. Issuing notice to the Delhi Government in this regard.”
She also interacted with women standing at the bus stand and inside a bus regarding the safety of women in the Capital.
She said when she went to the bus stops at Ramesh Park and Lalita Park, she found that it was completely dark. While, streetlights were non-functional at many places, some lights were missing near the bus stops.
“The entire bus stop was shrouded in darkness and unsafe for women and girls boarding or deboarding buses there. Also, the commission inspected the stretch of the Pushta road from Ramesh Park stop till Lalita Park,” the notice read.
She also appealed to the Centre and the state government to tighten laws against harassment.
