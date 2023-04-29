Student bludgeoned to death in Badarpur

PTI

New Delhi, April 28

A Class VIII student of an MCD school was allegedly bludgeoned to death by two men who dumped the body in a drain in southeast Delhi’s Badarpur area, the police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Saurabh (12), a resident of the Bilaspur camp in Molarband village, here. He was a student of a school run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) at Tajpur Pahari, the police said.

Around 8.20 pm on Thursday, a PCR call was received at the Badarpur police station, informing that a schoolboy was killed by two men.

When a police team reached the spot between the Khatushyam park and Tajpur Road village, the body of the boy in a school uniform was found lying in a drain. A schoolbag containing textbooks and other study material was also found at the spot. At a distance of about six yards from the schoolbag, four-five blood-stained stones and a blood-stained cotton towel were also found, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.