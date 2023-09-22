Student bodies spar on DUSU poll eve

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 21

A day before the Delhi University Students’ Union elections, rival student organisations National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) accused each other of indulging in violence.

There had been some instances of violence at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College for Women in Mukherjee Nagar and Ramjas College.

NSUI national in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar accused the ABVP of vitiating the environment on the campus with the help of the administration and the Delhi Police,

At a press conference, Kumar said, “The NSUI will not be intimidated by such tactics. Members of the ABVP are resorting to violence because they know they are losing,”

However, the ABVP targeted the NSUI for allegedly attacking its workers with sticks and creating an atmosphere of fear in the campus.

ABVP National Media Convener, Ashutosh Singh, said, “The manner in which the NSUI has resorted to violence is alarming. The ABVP will stand against this hooliganism.”