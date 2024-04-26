Student groups clash at Jamia

New Delhi, April 25
An argument over a putative derogatory remark escalated into a full blown clash between two groups of students at the Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday, a varsity official said. No police complaint was filed, however, the students have been called for a probe.
