Student kidnapped, thrashed by extortionists

PTI

Gurugram, June 8

A student of a Gurugram-based private university was allegedly kidnapped by a group of youths, who demanded Rs 10 lakh as extortion from him.

The youths allegedly brutally thrashed the student and also made a video. An FIR in the case was registered at the Civil Line police station, the police said on Thursday.

In the complaint, the student alleged that on May 31, he was returning from the gym in his car when he was stopped by five persons who got into his car. He said he knew two of them. He alleged he was beaten brutally beaten by repeatedly. An FIR has been registered against the accused for under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 365 (kidnap), 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.