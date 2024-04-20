Student thrashed in Bhajanpura

New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy was injured after he was allegedly thrashed following an altercation outside a coaching centre in the Bhajanpura area of northeast Delhi, the police said on Friday. An FIR against seven to eight people had been registered in this regard, the police said, adding that no arrests had been made so far. The complainant, a student of Class X, told the police that on April 15, some people abused him outside his coaching centre. It was around 7 pm when he was returning home that six to seven people attacked him.
