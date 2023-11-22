Student unions for NEP overhaul

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, November 21

Under the joint forum, United Students of India, as many as 16 student organisations, aligned with left-wing parties, have demanded a substantial overhaul of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The group aims to raise concerns about various issues ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Student leaders of the forum, which is associated with the INDIA bloc, raised slogan, “Save education, reject NEP, save India, reject BJP” during a joint press conference on Tuesday.

The newly formed forum includes the AISA, the AISB, the AISF, the CRJD, the CYSS and the DMK, among others.

Besides opposing NEP 2020 and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, they have advocated for the implementation of the Bhagat Singh National Employment Guarantee Act to ensure education and employment opportunities for all.

They raised serious concerns against the communalisation, commercialisation and centralisation of education and advocated for the preservation of democratic, secular, progressive and scientific values in the sector.

CVMP Ezhilarasan, Tamil Nadu MLA and Secretary of the DMK student wing, disclosed the forum’s plans for nationwide campaigns and a march towards the Parliament that has been scheduled for January 12 in Delhi.

Ezhilarasan stressed the role of students as new voters in shaping up the upcoming government. It is expected that around 25,000 students from across the country would take part in the demonstration. The activities under the forum will be carried on to Chennai in February.

Mayukh Biswas, General Secretary of the SFI, voiced concerns about the increasing number of suicide incidents due to education expenses and highlighted the adverse effects of NEP on scholarships for economically disadvantaged students.

Anurag Nigam, National Coordinator of CYSS, AAP’s student wing, also shed light on the three per cent budget allocation to NEP, underscoring a perceived lack of governmental support for education. Highlighted the issue of unemployment among youth, he said adding a four-year education course could potentially waste crucial years for these individuals.

