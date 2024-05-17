Students face the heat as NTA conducts CUET (UG)

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 16

The National Testing Agency (NTA) resumed the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) (UG) exams in Delhi on Thursday after a temporary delay on Wednesday due to unforeseen circumstances, while the exams proceeded as planned in other cities. Despite the intense heat, students flocked to the exam venues, hopeful of gaining admission to Delhi University (DU) and other top universities.

The exams, which included economics, Hindi, physics and mathematics, commenced at 10 am and concluded at 6 pm. However, the waiting period outside the college premises proved to be a test of endurance for both students and their accompanying parents, who braved the heat while awaiting entry into the exam halls.

Kasak, a student from Jahangirpuri, expressed her determination to secure admission to DU, stating, “I prepared a lot for the exam. I really want to get into DU. There is no specific college that I am aiming for, just DU.” Sharing her board exam results, she added, “I got 78 per cent marks in Class XII, but I am sure that I’ll get into DU.”

Kartik, who also appeared for JEE exams, revealed his intention to pursue studies in IP colleges, citing his board exam score of 92 per cent.

Meanwhile, students, who appeared for Hindi exam, expressed varied sentiments regarding the level of difficulty. Pratibha exclaimed, “The Hindi exam was way better than I expected. I know for sure that I will get a great score.”

However, not all students found the exam to be easy. Shubham described the exam as “moderate”, acknowledging the challenges faced despite thorough preparation.

