Students protest against PTMs, attendance policy

New Delhi, May 20

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) and other student bodies protested outside the Arts Faculty at Delhi University (DU) on Monday.

The protesters targeted the university’s mandatory attendance policy and called for the immediate provision of admit cards for all 1,400 students debarred from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College this semester. They also voiced opposition to the practice of holding parents’ teacher meetings (PTMs) in colleges such as Hansraj, Jesus and Mary, and Aryabhatta colleges.

