Students, security guards clash over smoking in varsity

PTI

Noida, June 5

Fifteen people were arrested after a clash between private security guards and medical students residing at a hostel in the state-run Gautam Buddha University complex in Greater Noida, officials said on Monday.

Among them are 11 guards of Ironman Security Services and four first-year MBBS students of the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), they said.

Initially, 33 people were detained by police in the aftermath of the episode, which took place late Sunday evening. Police have lodged two FIRs – one on the basis of a complaint by the security guards' agency and the other by GIMS, an official said.

The clash broke out after a security guard allegedly objected to some students smoking at the Munshi Premchand Hostel on the university campus, a police spokesperson told PTI.

"An argument broke out between the two sides around 10.30 pm on Sunday," the official said. The incident took place in the Ecotech 1 police station area and is being probe.