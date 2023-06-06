Students, security guards clash over smoking in varsity

Noida, June 5
Fifteen people were arrested after a clash between private security guards and medical students residing at a hostel in the state-run Gautam Buddha University complex in Greater Noida, officials said on Monday.
Among them are 11 guards of Ironman Security Services and four first-year MBBS students of the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), they said.
Initially, 33 people were detained by police in the aftermath of the episode, which took place late Sunday evening. Police have lodged two FIRs – one on the basis of a complaint by the security guards' agency and the other by GIMS, an official said.
The clash broke out after a security guard allegedly objected to some students smoking at the Munshi Premchand Hostel on the university campus, a police spokesperson told PTI.
"An argument broke out between the two sides around 10.30 pm on Sunday," the official said. The incident took place in the Ecotech 1 police station area and is being probe.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Darknet-based drug cartel busted with 'largest' LSD seizure, says NCB
Darknet refers to the deep hidden internet platform that is ...
India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer
Eye on China, reiterate commitment to ensure free, open Indo...
BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers
Nothing objectionable except personal belongings and Pakista...
Railways put Odisha accident toll at 278; 101 bodies yet to be identified
1,100 injured, less than 200 are undergoing treatment in var...
Depression over Arabian Sea likely to intensify into cyclonic storm: IMD
The weather department, however, did not give a tentative da...