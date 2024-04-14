Subsidies on power, water to stay, don’t pay attention to rumours: L-G

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 13

Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena denounced claims suggesting the discontinuation of welfare schemes, including “free” electricity, water and bus rides for women, due to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody on Saturday.

Saxena took serious note of the “misleading statements” issued by certain political party members and ministers, terming them as “patently false” and “deliberately misleading”. He clarified that the schemes are funded from the consolidated fund of NCT of Delhi and not tied to any individual’s position.

Saxena said, “None of the subsidy schemes benefitting the poor will be discontinued. The people of Delhi should not pay heed to the rumours being spread by political vested interests. These schemes are funded by the people themselves through taxes.”

He added, “An individual being in jail does not affect any scheme, especially those approved by the Government of India and the L-G before being introduced in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.”

Saxena reiterated the stance of the Civil Administration, stating, “Being in judicial custody, as per due process of law, does not affect the schemes that have been duly approved by the government and the LG.”

It’s CM’s victory: AAP

Referring to the L-G’s notice, AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “It is a significant victory for CM Kejriwal that even while in jail he has compelled the L-G to say that work and free schemes will continue. As long as Kejriwal remains the CM, people of Delhi will get 24x7 power, water, good schools for children and free medicines in hospitals and mohalla clinics. tns

