Suhas Borker elected IIC trustee

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 27

Mediaperson and independent documentary filmmaker Suhas Borker has been elected as a trustee of the India International Centre (IIC), a hub of intellectual discourse and cultural activities in the Capital.

The elections were held for its board of trustees and executive committee. The biannual election process completed over the weekend. Former Chief Secretary of Delhi PK Tripathi and former Director of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration at Mussoorie Sanjeev Chopra have been elected as members of the executive committee. Both are retired IAS officers.

Though IIC has 7,349 members in the country and overseas, the electoral college consists of only 2,031 permanent members. The IIC in a statement said, “This year there was an unprecedented turnout of voters. As many as 495 members voted electronically from March 14 to 17 and 390 cast their vote physically through EVMs on Saturday (March 25). In the past two elections held in 2019 and 2021 only 25 per cent of members had cast their vote.”

Voters who came to vote at IIC on Saturday included 91-year-old historian Romila Thapar, 89-year-old former Foreign Secretary Muchkund Dubey, 87-year-old broadcaster Mark Tully and 84-year-old legal scholar Upendra Baxi.