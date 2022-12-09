Suitcase with woman's body found in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, December 8

A highly decomposed body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a suitcase which was lying in a drain in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area, the police said on Thursday. There were no visible injury marks on the body, which was disfigured beyond recognition, they said.

The suitcase was spotted by a passerby on Wednesday after he sensed a foul smell emanating from it and informed the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said the victim’s identity is yet to be established but said it appeared to be a body of a young woman.

The body has been kept in a mortuary. The post-mortem examination will be carried out after the victim’s identity is ascertained, he said.

A case has been registered under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC.