Sunita denied permission to meet husband Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail, claims AAP

New Delhi, April 28

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday claimed that Sunita Kejriwal has been denied permission to meet her husband and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail.

Sunita Kejriwal and Arvind Kejriwal were scheduled to meet on Monday.

“The Tihar Jail Administration has not yet given any reason for cancelling Sunita Kejriwal’s visit,” the sources said.

“According to jail rules, two people can meet Kejriwal in jail at a time,” they said.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will meet Kejriwal on April 30. This will be Mann’s second meeting with the AAP National Convenor in judicial custody.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

