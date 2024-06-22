Sunita: ED treating Kejriwal as ‘most wanted terrorist’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 21

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita on Friday joined Water Minister Atishi’s ‘satyagraha’ for the ongoing water crisis in the Capital where she said ED is treating Kejriwal as the “most wanted terrorist in India”.

Dictatorship in the country has crossed all limits. The ED does not want to give anyone liberty. We hope the High Court will deliver justice. — Sunita Kejriwal, CM’s wife

“It was only yesterday your CM got bail. In the morning, the order was supposed to be uploaded. Even before the order was uploaded, the ED approached the Delhi High Court. This happened as if Kejriwal is the most wanted terrorist in India. Dictatorship in the country has crossed all limits. The ED does not want to give anyone liberty and has gone to the High Court against the CM demanding a stay (on his bail). The HC’s decision is yet to come. We hope the HC will deliver justice,” she said.

Before reaching Bhogal, Sunita accompanied Atishi and other AAP leaders to Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. She also read out a message from Kejriwal, in which he expressed hope that Atishi’s ‘tapasya’ would be successful.

The CM said he was immensely pained by seeing on TV the plight of the people facing water shortage amid the ongoing intense heatwave.

“It’s our culture to provide water to the thirsty. Delhi gets water from neighbouring states. We hoped support of neighbouring states in such intense heat. But, Haryana reduced Delhi’s water share. Although there are governments of different parties in the two states but is this time for politics over water,” he said, referring to the BJP that is in power in Haryana.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused PM Modi for making a mockery of the justice system after the Delhi HC stayed the order of trial court.

