Sunita Kejriwal criticises PM Modi, prays for downfall of ‘dictator’

New Delhi, June 27

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after her husband’s arrest by the CBI in the Delhi excise policy case.

In a post on X, Sunita expressed her dismay, stating, “Until now, our prayer has always been for wisdom for everyone. But now, our prayer will be for the downfall of dictator.”

She also met Kejriwal at the CBI Headquarters on Thursday; the court has permitted her to meet him for 30 minutes daily. Additionally, he has been allowed to carry his prescribed medicines during this remand period.

Yesterday, Sunita had posted that the entire system was conspiring to keep her husband in jail. “This is not justice. This is dictatorship; this is akin to an Emergency,” she emphasised in her social media post.

Meanwhile, AAP MPs on Thursday boycotted President Droupadi Murmu’s Address in Parliament, alleging a conspiracy behind Kejriwal’s arrest.

