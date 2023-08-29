Supertech twin tower demolition: Year on, no action yet against erring officials

IANS

Noida, August 28

A year ago, exactly on this day, the twin towers of Supertech were demolished at around 2.30 pm on the orders of the Supreme Court.

The top court had ordered demolition of the high rises citing irregularities and flouting of norms.

Cases were registered against 26 officials following a probe conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

However, no action has been taken yet against the officials who were held responsible for the irregularities. In the SIT report, it was mentioned that rules were violated by Supertech, while the Authority officials made avenues to make the building earn benefits. In lieu of this, the Authority officials also got financial benefits.

On the basis of the SIT's report, an FIR was lodged in the Vigilance office, Lucknow, on behalf of the Planning Department of Noida Authority. In the FIR, a number of officials, including then CEO Mohinder Singh were named.

The investigation into the alleged involvement of 11 of the 26 officials was handed by the government to Saumya Srivastava, OSD of Greater Noida Authority on March 23. Little progress, though, has been achieved or noticed.

Even at the Vigilance level, probe is still underway.

