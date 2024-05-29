Supplementary chargesheet filed in Shraddha murder case

New Delhi, May 28
The Delhi Police on Tuesday submitted a supplementary chargesheet comprising additional digital and forensic evidence against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar, and dismembering her body. The chargesheet, a nearly 3,000-page document, was presented to Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla.
Poonawala allegedly murdered Walkar in May 2022. He currently faces charges under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC. Sources said the supplementary chargesheet includes Google location data, search history and other digital and forensic evidence. His Google location history corroborates where he had disposed of the body parts. Police sources also said the chargesheet includes his travel history to Mumbai (twice) and his locations during his disappearance. It also includes the word “flare gun” found in his search history.
The police claim that these further substantiate the case against Poonawala. This follows an earlier 6,629-page chargesheet filed in January last year.
