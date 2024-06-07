Support of SCs, Sikhs instrumental in BJP’s victory, says Sachdeva

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, June 6

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva expressed profound gratitude to voters from the Scheduled Caste and Sikh community for their overwhelming support in the Lok Sabha elections. In a press conference on Thursday, Sachdeva highlighted the significant role these communities played in securing the party’s success.

“We are immensely grateful to the voters from the reserved and Sikh majority constituencies of Delhi. Their support has been instrumental in our victory, with the BJP winning nine out of 12 reserved Assembly constituencies after almost three decades,” said Sachdeva.

He criticised the Opposition’s claim that the BJP could only win triangular contests in Delhi, stating, “This time, the Delhi BJP fought with a robust team of booth leaders and maintained direct contact with voters by distributing voter slips on time. This strategy led to a convincing victory, even looking ahead to the 2025 Assembly elections.”

Sachdeva said during the Lok Sabha elections, the united Opposition put forward two Scheduled Caste candidates — former MP Udit Raj against the BJP’s Yogender Chandolia in North West Delhi and Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar against the BJP’s Harsh Malhotra in East Delhi.

Sachdeva said, “The BJP has thwarted the alliance of AAP and Congress in this election. The support from Delhi’s Scheduled Caste and Sikh voters has been pivotal. Achieving victory in reserved constituencies like Bawana, Mongolpuri, Madipur, Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Deoli, Gokulpuri, Trilokpuri and Kondli with significant margins is a testament to the support of the poor who want a BJP government.”

