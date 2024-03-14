Supreme Court collegium recommends transfer of two Delhi High Court Judges

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 13

The Supreme Court collegium on Wednesday recommended the transfer of two Delhi High Court judges to Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh High Courts.

Justice V Kameswar Rao and Justice Sanjiv Sachdeva have been recommended to be transferred to the Karnataka High Court and Madhya Pradesh High Court, respectively.

The decision was taken by a five-member collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. It also included Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose.

“By a communication dated March 4, 2024, Justice V Kameswar Rao, Judge, High Court of Delhi, has requested for transfer to any other High Court. Acceding to his request, the collegium resolves to recommend that Justice V Kameswar Rao be transferred, in the interest of better administration of justice, to the High Court of Karnataka,” a Collegium resolution read.

“By a communication dated March 3, 2024, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Judge, High Court of Delhi, has expressed willingness to be transferred to any court. Acceding to his request, the Collegium resolves to recommend that Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva be transferred, in the interest of better administration of justice, to the High Court of Madhya Pradesh,” read another resolution. After the two judges were transferred, the working strength of the Delhi HC will be reduced to 40 judges against a sanctioned strength of 60 judges.

