Supreme Court extends Satyendar Jain’s interim bail till Sept 1

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 25

The Supreme Court on Friday extended the interim bail granted to senior AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain till September 1 in a money laundering case.

A Bench led by Justice AS Bopanna extended Jain’s interim bail after taking note of his medical report

On behalf of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Additional Solicitor General SV Raju opposed the extension of Jain’s interim bail. The Supreme Court had on May 26 granted a six-week interim bail to Jain on medical grounds. Since then it has been extended several times.

Arrested on May 30 last year by the ED, Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him. The case emanates from a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Jain has challenged the April 6 order of the Delhi High Court, denying him bail in the money laundering case. Talking about the witnesses’ claim that Jain was the conceptualiser, initiator and fund provider in the alleged crime, the high court had described Jain as an influential person having the potential to tamper with evidence.

