 Supreme Court orders stay on felling of tree in ridge area near Delhi University : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Supreme Court orders stay on felling of tree in ridge area near Delhi University

Supreme Court orders stay on felling of tree in ridge area near Delhi University

Bench says it would consider ordering authorities to replant trees in the ridge area

Supreme Court orders stay on felling of tree in ridge area near Delhi University

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 9

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the authorities in the National Capital to stop felling of trees in the ridge near Delhi University and maintain status quo there.

A Bench of Justice AS Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan also issued notice on a contempt of court plea alleging that authorities allowed felling of a large number of trees in the ridge area in violation of the top court’s orders.

The Bench said if it was not satisfied with the explanations given by the authorities, including the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), it would consider ordering them to replant trees in the ridge.

“Issue notice in both matters. The first respondent is to remain present at the next date of hearing, notice to be served by all modes including dasti. Respondents are instructed not to engage in any further tree felling and to maintain the status quo regarding the subject properties,” the Bench ordered.

“How can cutting (of trees) be done without the leave of this court?” wondered senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, who represented the petitioner.

Rohatgi urged the Bench to examine the role of the Ridge Management Board in Delhi, alleging it had become the “ridge destruction board”.

“”One is the central ridge. Another one is the southern ridge. This is the only lung left in Delhi, apart from Lodhi Gardens. If you keep cutting trees just to widen some roads, then….,” Rohatgi submitted.

As senior counsel Guru Krishna Kumar suggested that one single Bench should deal with all cases related to Delhi ridge, Justice Oka said, “The CJI will make the decision. But they can’t take the law into their own hands”.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

BJP announces 3 more candidates for Punjab; fields former minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi from Ferozepur

2
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

3
Diaspora

2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia

4
Diaspora

Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa

5
Diaspora

Following controversial remarks, Sam Pitroda resigns as Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress

6
Punjab

Qila Raipur ex-MLA Jassi Khangura rejoins Congress

7
India

‘Great, green and trashy’: Danish envoy points out garbage-ridden lane near embassy; NDMC responds

8
India

Eminent lawyer Paramjit Singh Patwalia to join The Tribune Trust

9
Diaspora

Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it

10
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Don't Miss

View All
Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Top News

Delhi liquor 'scam': Right to campaign in elections not a fundamental right, ED in fresh affidavit against Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea

Delhi liquor 'scam': Right to campaign in elections not a fundamental right, ED in fresh affidavit against Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea

ED opposes Kejriwal’s release to campaign in the ongoing Lok...

Former Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala urges Governor to convene Vidhan Sabha session for floor test

Haryana political crisis: JJP leader Dushyant Chautala writes to Governor Dattatreya, seeks floor test; Congress demands President's rule

Grand Old Party seeks time to meet Governor Bandaru Dattatre...

Air India Express fires 25 cabin crew members for not reporting to work; serves ultimatum on striking staff

Air India Express fires 25 cabin crew members for not reporting to work; serves ultimatum on striking staff

The airline cancels 85 flights due to cabin crew shortage

Remove police for ‘15 seconds’: BJP’s Navneet Rana to Owaisi brothers; not scared, says AIMIM

Remove police for ‘15 seconds’: BJP’s Navneet Rana to Owaisi brothers; not scared, says AIMIM

Rana’s blistering attack comes in response to AIMIM MLA Akba...

Hardeep Singh, SAD's Lok Sabha candidate from Chandigarh, joins AAP

Akali Dal’s Chandigarh candidate Hardeep Singh who quit party joins AAP, boost for Congress' Manish Tewari

The lone SAD councillor, who is into tenting business, was t...


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Candidates brave blistering temperatures to woo voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: Candidates brave blistering temperatures to woo voters

Amritsar: Taranjit Singh Sandhu plays ‘Samundri’ card to fight ‘outsider’ tag

Wheat arrival reaches 6 LMT, 2K MT crop remains unsold

Observer imparts training to officials in monitoring candidates’ expenses

3 Independents file nominations from Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

Punjab Police nab 2 suspects in Kharar bouncer murder case after encounter at Medi-City in New Chandigarh

Kharar bouncer murder: Punjab Police nab 2 suspects after encounter at Medicity in New Chandigarh

Akali Dal’s Chandigarh candidate Hardeep Singh who quit party joins AAP, boost for Congress' Manish Tewari

2 Independents file papers for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat

Zirakpur: Day after girl dies in accident, NGO lodges complaint against NHAI, contractor

Eminent lawyer Paramjit Singh Patwalia to join The Tribune Trust

Delhi liquor 'scam': Right to campaign in elections not a fundamental right, ED in fresh affidavit against Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea

Delhi liquor 'scam': Right to campaign in elections not a fundamental right, ED in fresh affidavit against Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to campaign for AAP candidates in East, South Delhi Lok Sabha seats on May 11

Delhi High Court asks Google, Microsoft to seek review of ruling on removal of non-consensual intimate images

CBI busts bribery racket at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, nine arrested

Delhi High Court rejects PIL seeking media gag on Arvind Kejriwal speculations

Server problems at driving test & licence centre annoy Jalandhar residents

Server problems at driving test & licence centre annoy Jalandhar residents

INDIA VOTES 2024: Expenditure observer directs officials to monitor movement of cash, valuables

Amidst nomination filing, BSP’s Hoshiarpur candidate joins AAP

Comedian Neetu Shatranwala files papers as Independent

Police crack Gadaipur murder case, 2 arrested

INDIA VOTES 2024: Two Independents among three candidates file papers on Day 2

INDIA VOTES 2024: Two Independents among three candidates file papers on Day 2

Only AAP can seek votes on basis of works: Parashar

Let BJP leaders enter villages, Bittu urges panchayats

219 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor, weapons since poll code imposition

Traders protest against MC officials

Students counselled on IAF as career choice

Students counselled on IAF as career choice

Lok Sabha poll: Singla appointed Congress coordinator