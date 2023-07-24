 Supreme Court raps Delhi govt for ‘throwing its hands up’ on RRTS project : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Supreme Court raps Delhi govt for ‘throwing its hands up’ on RRTS project

Supreme Court raps Delhi govt for ‘throwing its hands up’ on RRTS project

Directs it to provide Rs 415 crore for the project within two months

Supreme Court raps Delhi govt for ‘throwing its hands up’ on RRTS project

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, July 24

The Supreme Court on Monday berated the Delhi government for “throwing its hands up” over contributing its share towards the two Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors to Alwar and Panipat, and directed it to provide Rs 415 crore for the project within two months.

The Delhi government had expressed its inability to contribute funds for the RRTS project after which the apex court had directed it to place on record funds spent on advertisements in the last three years.

The RRTS project consists of semi-high speed rail corridors connecting Delhi to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Alwar in Rajasthan, and Panipat in Haryana.

Noting that the Delhi government has spent Rs 1,100 crore on advertisements in the last three years, the top court remarked the Arvind Kejriwal government is bound to pay the funds when the other states involved are paying for it.

"Your one year advertising budget is more than what you are giving for the project.

"We were constrained to pass the last order only on account of the NCT government throwing its hands (up) to contribute to the project. We put to the senior counsel that if Rs 1,100 crore budget can be spent on advertising in the last three financial years, then certainly contribution can be made to the infrastructure projects," A bench of Justices SK Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia said.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, informed the apex court about the budgetary allocation made towards advertisements in the last three years.

Singhvi assured the bench that payment will be made towards the project but requested for the contribution to be allowed in instalments spread over a reasonable period of time.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is executing the project, a joint venture between the Centre and the states concerned.

The Delhi-Meerut project is already under construction, and the Kejriwal government has agreed to pay its share of the costs. However, the Delhi government has refused to share the financial burden for the remaining two stretches, citing a paucity of funds.

The top court had earlier slammed the Delhi government for expressing its inability to contribute towards construction of the RRTS project and directed it to furnish the details of money spent on advertisements in the last three financial years within two weeks.

The funds were needed for construction of the RRTS stretch that will connect the national capital with Rajasthan and Haryana.

The top court had earlier directed the Delhi government to contribute Rs 500 crore from the Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) to the RRTS corridor being constructed between Delhi and Meerut.

The estimated cost of the 82.15-km stretch is Rs 31,632 crore. The corridor, with 24 stations, will cover the distance from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram, Meerut in 60 minutes.

Of the 82.15 km-long corridor, Delhi will have around 13 km with stations at Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had told the Rajya Sabha in February that the Delhi government has not agreed to provide financial support for the Delhi-Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror and Delhi-Panipat Regional Rapid Transit System corridors.

#Panipat #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Indian Army's 2 retd Lt Colonels, Major among 8 jailed in MES scam

2
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

3
Punjab

Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies

4
Haryana

S+4: Dept recommends FIRs against defaulters

5
Nation

Central Government officers entitled to Rs 1.3 lakh gadgets, can retain after 4 years

6
Diaspora

Indian student dies after being assaulted during carjacking in Canada

7
Punjab

SGPC's YouTube channel to air Gurbani from today

8
Himachal

HP floods: 11 passengers of Punjab Roadways bus still missing; 3 bodies recovered in Shimla district

9
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

10
Nation

Manipur violence: Meiteis reach Assam from Mizoram after threat from ex-militants' group over viral video

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Top News

Parallel notices, parallel protests: BJP, Congress spar in Parliament over crimes against women

Both Houses of Parliament adjourned amid ruckus on Manipur

It's 27 opposition notices versus NDA's 11

Ready to debate on Manipur issue, don’t know why Oppn stalling: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Ready to debate on Manipur issue, don’t know why Oppn stalling: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

On Sunday, defence minister Rajnath Singh called up senior o...

AAP’s Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of monsoon session

AAP's Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of monsoon session

Monsoon session ends on August 11

Gyanvapi committee moves Supreme Court against Varanasi court’s order for ASI survey

Supreme Court stays Varanasi court order for ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex for 2 days

The top court asks the Muslim side to approach the Allahabad...

Gyanvapi Mosque—What the dispute is all about?

Gyanvapi Mosque—What the dispute is all about?

Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri issue also led to political war of w...


Cities

View All

Bundh on drain in Attari area breached

Bundh on drain in Attari area breached

Breach in Tarn Taran village drain leaves paddy field inundated

Knotty affairs: Canopy of loose overhead wires for traders in Landa Bazaar

Open House: what steps should be taken by the government to avoid such flood-like situations?

SGPC's YouTube channel to air Gurbani from today

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

IAF officer killed during robbery bid cremated at Mohali

IAF officer killed during robbery bid cremated at Mohali

Rumour of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express creates panic; passengers cross bridge on foot

Zirakpur Snarl-ups: Commuting a nightmare on NH

Paperless Chandigarh MC House meeting a step closer

Chandigarh to have command centre for monitoring of schools

Supreme Court extends Satyendar Jain's interim bail by 5 weeks in money-laundering case

Supreme Court extends Satyendar Jain's interim bail by 5 weeks in money-laundering case

AAP's Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of monsoon session

Yamuna in Delhi swells further, Old Railway Bridge shut for train traffic

Yamuna water level going down, nothing to worry about, says Delhi Minister Gopal Rai

Yamuna breaches danger mark again

2 breaches in Beas wreak havoc at Sultanpur Lodhi

2 breaches in Beas wreak havoc at Sultanpur Lodhi

Jalandhar: Cracks appear in Lohian school buildings, fear grips staff, students

Khalsa Aid, Hakumatpuri extend a helping hand to flood-hit schools in Jalandhar

Boy drowns in Shah canal

Open House: What steps should be taken by the government to avoid such flood-like situations?

Damaged Circuit House, Sarabha Nagar roads prone to accidents

Damaged Circuit House, Sarabha Nagar roads prone to accidents

PAC activists visit 50 MLD CETP, seeks registration of FIR

Trio posing as I-T officials loot cash, valuables

Speeding car rams into power transformer near agri varsity

Manipur violence: Cong holds satyagraha

Kids throw caution to winds, play in rivulets

Kids throw caution to winds, play in rivulets in Patiala

Minister releases gambusia fish in pond

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar visits flood-hit villages in Patiala

Immigration firms asked to submit details

Land row: Protesters seek involvement of SC, rights commissions