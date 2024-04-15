Supreme Court refuses to entertain anticipatory bail plea of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money laundering case

New Delhi, April 15
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain anticipatory bail plea of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering case.
The apex court asked Amanatullah Khan to appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 18 in connection with the case.
