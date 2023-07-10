 Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Services Ordinance; issues notice to Centre : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Services Ordinance; issues notice to Centre

Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Services Ordinance; issues notice to Centre

Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud posts hearing on the issue of stay on July 17

Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Services Ordinance; issues notice to Centre

Photo for representation. iStock



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, July 10

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Delhi Services Ordinance, 2023 that gave wider powers to the Centre/LG with regard to control over bureaucracy in the national capital.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, however issued notice to the Centre the Delhi Government’s petition challenging the constitutional validity of the Ordinance promulgated on May 19 and asked it to file its response in two weeks.

As senior counsel AM Singhvi repeatedly asked for a stay, the CJI said, “It is an Ordinance. We have to hear the matter.” It posted it for hearing on the issue of stay on July 17.

Singhvi raised the issue of sacking of more than 400 specialists, fellows and research officers working with the Delhi Government to press for staying the operation of the Ordinance but the court said it would consider it on next Monday.

Describing the Ordinance as an “unconstitutional exercise of executive fiat” that attempted to “override” the Supreme Court and the basic structure of the Constitution, the AAP Government has sought its quashing and an interim stay on it.

The Centre had on May 19 promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, to create an authority for transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi.

The AAP Government termed it as a “deception” with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance, which came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the the Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Civil) Services (DANICS) cadre.

The Centre and its nominee Lt Governor have been embroiled in a legal battle with the elected government of NCT Delhi with regard to control over the bureaucracy.

Noting that the real power of administration must rest with the elected arm of the government, the Supreme Court had on May 11 ruled that the Delhi Government has control over ‘services’ in the National Capital Territory, excluding the matters relating to public order, police and land.

A five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had held that the Delhi Lt Governor shall be bound by decisions of the Government of NCT of Delhi over the bureaucracy, except the three subjects i.e. public order, police and land – on which the Centre exercises its authority through the LG.

However, the Constitution Bench made it amply clear that the powers of the Delhi Assembly and Delhi Government were subject to laws made by Parliament. It was this part of the verdict which the Centre has used to promulgate the Ordinance to set up a ‘National Capital Civil Service Authority’ with powers to recommend transfer and posting of Group A and DANICS officers serving in Delhi.

#Justice DY Chandrachud #supreme court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Rain fury: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40-year record

2
Punjab

Punjab's former deputy chief minister OP Soni arrested in disproportionate assets case

3
Punjab

Breach in SYL canal at Rajpura

4
Punjab

Water level in Ghaggar, Sutlej recedes upstream as downstream rivers cause flooding

5
Chandigarh

In view of incessant rain, avoid these roads in Chandigarh

6
Chandigarh

Rain alert: Holiday in Mohali schools on July 10

7
Chandigarh

Rain cripples Mohali

8
Chandigarh

1,164 ft, Sukhna Lake level highest ever, floodgates opened

9
Nation

In pictures: From hills to plains, torrential rains pummel north India

10
Himachal

Video: In Himachal Pradesh, swelling Beas and Sutlej rivers swallow everything that comes in their way

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Top News

Torrential rains continue to batter north; landslides claim 4 more lives in Himachal, 200 stranded across state

Torrential rains continue to batter north; landslides claim 4 more lives in Himachal, 200 stranded across state

PM Modi speaks with senior ministers, officials | Punjab, Ha...

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village

NDRF rescues 6 people stranded in Beas river near Nagwain vi...

Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Services Ordinance; issues notice to Centre

Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Services Ordinance; issues notice to Centre

Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud posts hearing on the issue o...

India to buy 26 Rafales, 3 Scorpene submarines from France, deals likely to be announced during PM Modi’s visit

India to buy 26 Rafales, 3 Scorpene submarines from France, deals likely to be announced during PM Modi's visit

The Navy had been pressing for acquiring these fighter aircr...

Chandigarh schools to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rains

Chandigarh schools, colleges to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rains

UT Administration issues order to ensure safety and security...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Lack of stormwater drains leaves many city areas inundated after rain

Amritsar: Lack of stormwater drains leaves many city areas inundated after rain

Flood threat in Ravi after dam water release, rains in Himachal Pradesh

Accident victim’s kin stage protest at Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar with body

Another Pakistan drone found in Amritsar Sector

SGPC to review probe report, staffers relieved

Chandigarh schools to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rains

Chandigarh schools, colleges to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rains

In view of incessant rain, avoid these roads in Chandigarh

Past councillors, MC presidents, former MLAs have ruined Zirakpur: MLA Randhawa

Rain cripples Mohali

Punjab Govt seeks Army help in Mohali district

Yamuna crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to cross danger mark on Tuesday

Yamuna crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to cross danger mark on Tuesday

Gurugram: Jilted man stabs ex-fiancé to death in broad daylight

Police launch probe as fraudsters 'impersonate' minister Shantanu Thakur, make WhatsApp calls to office staff

Supreme Court to hear Manish Sisodia's bail plea on July 14

Delhi records highest single-day July rain since ’82

Rain fury: Several villages stare at evacuation as flood threat looms

Rain fury: Several villages stare at evacuation as flood threat looms

Situation under control across dist, says Kapurthala Dy Commissioner

Woman among five drug peddlers held

Immigration agent in police net

Ludhiana resident nabbed with 7K intoxicating tablets, SUV seized

Serial killer, wife nabbed in headless body case

Serial killer, wife nabbed in headless body case

Civic body’s tall claims on Buddha Nullah exposed

Incessant rainfall, downpour alert for today worry farmers

MC to cut evening water supply too by two hours

Open House: What should be done to deter youth from taking to crime to make a quick buck?

Rain mayhem: Army conducts rescue ops in Punjab, Haryana; over 900 evacuated from private university

Rain mayhem: Army conducts rescue ops in Punjab, Haryana; over 900 evacuated from private university

Breach in SYL canal at Rajpura

Sewerage gives in, incessant showers flood royal city

Preneet Kaur takes stock of affected areas

Punjabi Sahit Sabha fetes pupils excelling in Punjabi subjects