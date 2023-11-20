Supreme Court seeks responses from Centre, ED on Sanjay Singh’s plea against arrest in Delhi excise policy case

PTI

New Delhi, November 20

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and the Enforcement Directorate on AAP leader Sanjay Singh's plea challenging his arrest and remand in a money-laundering case related to alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti issued notice to the Centre and the ED, and asked them to submit their responses before December 11.

The bench ordered that if Singh files a petition for regular bail in the interregnum, then it should be considered independent of the observation made in the Delhi High Court's judgement dated October 20.

Singh, who was arrested on October 4 in the case, had moved the top court challenging the High Court verdict. In its order, the High Court had refused to interfere with his arrest in the case, saying it could not impute a political motive to a premier investigating agency in the absence of material on record.

It had also said that Singh's was not a "prima facie case of no evidence at all".

The ED’s money-laundering case stems from the Central Bureau of Investigation FIR.

#Enforcement Directorate #Supreme Court