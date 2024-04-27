Supreme Court ‘shocked’ as Delhi fails to process 3,000 tonnes municipal solid waste every day

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 27

As Delhi fails to process 3,000 tonnes of the total 11,000 tonnes of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) generated every day, the Supreme Court has expressed "shock" at the state of affairs in the National Capital which has three huge landfill sites at Bhalswa, Okhla and Ghazipur.

"It has been eight years since the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 came into existence but in the capital city there is no compliance…It's shocking," a Bench led by Justice Abhay S Oka said.

Terming it a serious issue, the Bench ordered the authorities concerned of the Urban Development Department of the Government of India as well as the Delhi Government to convene a meeting of MCD, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board officials and all other authorities responsible for implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

After perusing a report of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas, the Bench asked the authorities concerned to draw a “concrete action plan” and place the same before it by May 13, the next date of hearing.

According to the report, the capacity of the present waste processing plants is only to the extent of about 8,000 tonnes per day and, therefore, every day, 3,000 tonnes of MSW is generated in the National Capital which can’t be processed.

“Obviously, that is adding to the pollution,” said the Bench while hearing petitions seeking directions to authorities concerned to check worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

“The Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, are in place for the last eight years. Even in the capital city. Sadly, there is non-compliance with the 2016 Rules; it said issuing notices to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Delhi Cantonment Board.

The top court also directed the CAQM to submit a comprehensive report on non-compliance of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, in Delhi.

Noting that it would like to examine in detail the issue regarding prevention and control of stubble burning/farm fires, the top court asked the CAQM to place on record the standard operating procedure and the framework issued by it.

