 Supreme Court slams Delhi govt for non-contribution in RRTS project; directs to furnish details of funds spent on advertisements : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Supreme Court slams Delhi govt for non-contribution in RRTS project; directs to furnish details of funds spent on advertisements

Supreme Court slams Delhi govt for non-contribution in RRTS project; directs to furnish details of funds spent on advertisements

The funds were needed for construction of the RRTS stretch that will connect the national capital with Rajasthan and Haryana

Supreme Court slams Delhi govt for non-contribution in RRTS project; directs to furnish details of funds spent on advertisements

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, July 3

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Delhi government for expressing its inability to contribute funds for construction of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project and directed it to furnish details of money spent on advertisements in the last three financial years.

The funds were needed for construction of the RRTS stretch that will connect the national capital with Rajasthan and Haryana.

A bench comprising Justice SK Kaul and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia directed the AAP government to file an affidavit enumerating details of funds within two weeks.

The direction came after the counsel for the Delhi government told the bench that there was paucity of funds and expressed inability to provide monetary assistance.

"You want us to get into what funds you are spending where. All funds for advertisement shall be diverted for this project. You want this kind of order? You are asking for it," the court said.

"The Delhi government has expressed its inability to contribute funds for common project. Since paucity of funds is an impediment in this project, we call upon the NCT of Delhi to file an affidavit setting forth the funds utilised for advertisement as the project is of national importance. Details may be furnished for last financial years," the bench said.

The top court had earlier directed the Delhi government to contribute Rs 500 crore from the Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) fund to the RRTS corridor being constructed linking Delhi to Meerut.

The semi-high speed rail corridor will connect Delhi with Meerut and the estimated cost of the 82.15-km stretch is Rs 31,632 crore. The corridor, with 24 stations, will cover the distance from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram, Meerut in 60 minutes.

In its March 2019 order, the apex court had noted the contribution of the Government of India for the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project is Rs 5,687 crore, that of Uttar Pradesh Rs 5,828 crore and the National Capital Region of Delhi Rs 1,138 crore.

In its March 2019 order, the apex court had directed the Delhi Government to contribute Rs 265 crore, which included tax liability, from the ECC fund within 10 days. It had said the tax component was refundable and shall on refund be credited to the ECC fund.

Of the 82.15 km-long corridor, Delhi will have around 13 km with stations at Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Rajya Sabha in February that the Delhi government has not agreed to provide financial support for the Delhi-Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror and Delhi-Panipat Regional Rapid Transit System corridors.  

#Rajasthan #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Twitter war erupts between Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Amarinder Singh after former ‘demands’ jail expanses of gangster-politician Ansari

2
Punjab

Blot on khaki: FIRs against 3 cops, ex-SHO in Kapurthala

3
Trending

'House of cards, GoT, Maha politics': Twitterati fuels meme storm over Ajit Pawar joining Shinde-led government

4
Haryana

No water in 40 Gurugram societies for three days, residents rely on tankers

5
Punjab

Bungling in langar leftover proceeds at Golden Temple puts SGPC in dock

6
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

7
Himachal

British-era bridle paths to be restored in Himachal Pradesh

8
Nation

In Maharashtra shocker, NCP's Ajit Pawar is Deputy CM

9
Haryana

Rs 450-crore land scam comes to fore in Panipat

10
Trending

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma makes surprise visit to Pakistan; picture surfaces

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

NCP president Sharad Pawar removes MPs Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel from party

Sharad Pawar strikes back, sacks NCP working president Praful Patel, MP Tatkare from party

NCP working president Supriya Sule had sought their disquali...

Anil Ambani appears before Enforcement Directorate in FEMA case

Enforcement Directorate questions Anil Ambani in fresh FEMA case

Ambani had appeared before the ED in 2020 in money launderin...

NCP moves disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs

NCP moves disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs

Jitendra Awhad, whom the NCP has appointed leader of opposit...

Maharashtra political theatre: can Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray sway voters’ sentiments in 2024?

Maharashtra political theatre: Can Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray sway voters' sentiments in 2024

In 2019, Sharad Pawar had managed to turn the tables on BJP

Next meeting of Opposition parties to be held in Bengaluru on July 17-18

Next Opposition meeting in Bengaluru on July 17-18, says Congress

The first such meeting was held in Bihar’s Patna on June 23


Cities

View All

HSRP relaxation period ends, cops to launch crackdown on offenders

HSRP relaxation period ends, cops to launch crackdown on offenders

Transformer, maze of wires a safety risk at school entrance

Heaps of garbage welcome visitors at Guru Gobind Singh Nagar Park

Ex-servicemen go on hunger strike

Open House: What can be done to address the issue of dangling electricity and cable wires across city?

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Bathinda: Farmers end protest after admn’s assurance on crop compensation

Love’s labour lost: Couple found hanging at garden

Love’s labour lost: Couple found hanging at Terraced Garden in Chandigarh

Chandigarh civic body pushes for smart parking spaces

Congress no to proposed waste plant at Dadu Majra

Blow to Chandigarh MC's garbage management plans

Now, CGHS beneficiaries to get cashless treatment at PGI

Delhi High Court set to pronounce order on Sisodia's bail plea in money laundering case today

Delhi High Court dismisses Manish Sisodia's bail plea in money-laundering case

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

Tomato prices surge up to Rs 140/kg in Delhi-NCR ; supply disruption due to rain

Act against officials responsible for death of two men, Atishi asks Delhi L-G

Delhi excise policy: SC dismisses ED’s plea against interim bail to businessman Sameer Mahendru

3 killed in road accident in Punjab’s Banga

3 killed in road accident in Punjab's Banga

Blot on khaki: FIRs against 3 cops, ex-SHO in Kapurthala

Cable mess: Jalandhar’s wholesale medicine hub in need of panacea for wire webs

Open House: What can be done to address the issue of dangling electricity and cable wires across Jalandhar?

Search operations held at bus stand, railway stations in Jalandhar

Act against illegal commercial buildings: CMO to Local Govt Dept

Act against illegal commercial buildings: CMO to Local Govt Dept

After rainfall, GLADA’s 200 Feet Road in pathetic state

60-yr-old woman demands resolution for her complaint

Open House: What should authorities do to address the issue of wires dangling from poles and trees?

Policeman dies in mishap

Ex-Deputy Speaker to be cremated in Patiala

Punjab ex-Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh to be cremated in Patiala

Ukraine war hits ammo supply, training of Indian shooters suffers

Chhoti Baradari awaits MC action

Dhindsa XI, Heavenz’ XI in T-20 final

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run