Supreme Court stops razing of Delhi 'jhuggis', asks Centre to act 'humanely'

You cannot say you would not have policy (on rehabilitation) and simply throw them away: SC Bench

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 25

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the demolition of around 200 “jhuggis” at Sarojini Nagar here and asked the Centre to act “humanely” while starting coercive processes against the poor and marginalised sections of society.

“No coercive steps be taken till the next date of hearing,” said the Bench, posting the matter for further hearing on May 2.

The interim stay on demolition ordered by the Delhi High Court was ending on Monday.

A Bench led by Justice KM Joseph took note of the submissions of senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for minor Vaishali, a “jhuggi” resident whose Class X board examinations are starting on April 26, that thousands of people will be ousted without any other rehabilitation scheme in place.

On Friday, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana had agreed for an urgent hearing in view of the imminent threat of demolition of dozens of shanties.

The Union Ministry of Urban Development had, on April 4, issued “eviction/ demolition” notices to all “jhuggi” residents asking them to vacate the place within a week.

Observing that mushrooming of illegal colonies across the country was a menace to urban development, another Bench of the Supreme Court said there was need for a comprehensive action plan by state governments to prevent illegal colonies from coming up.

A Bench led by Justice L Nageswara Rao appointed senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan as amicus curiae in the matter and asked him to suggest what can be done by the government to stop illegal colonies. It was hearing a petition by social worker Juvvadi Sagar Rao alleging that Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh governments have been implementing regularisation of illegal layouts in their respective states.

“Mushrooming of illegal colonies in all these cities in this country, the consequences are so drastic. We have seen floods in Hyderabad and Kerala, all this is because of irregular colonies.

“Unless there is some comprehensive action plan by the state governments so as to prevent these colonies from coming up, take these relevant officers to task for allowing these colonies, and thereafter one of the suggestions is to stop the registration so that people do not claim equities. We will have to find some way of making state governments act on this. This is a menace to urban development,” Justice Rao said, posting the PIL to be listed after three weeks.

Clear stand on ‘judicial vista’, Centre told

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to spell out its stand on a PIL seeking the development of a “judicial vista” near its existing premises to cater to the growing need of the judiciary and the Bar in the national capital.

“We are not asking or making any direction that you do this or you do that. But, we just want to know the stand of the government. Let the Solicitor be here tomorrow,” said a Bench led by Justice Vineet Saran. TNS

You are dealing with families

As a model government, you cannot say you would not have a policy (on rehabilitation) and simply throw them away. You are dealing with families. — Supreme Court Bench

